McLaren Flint was ordered to immediately correct conditions in its facility to reduce risk of future exposure of Legionella at the hospital.
Now the hospital is demanding a hearing on the matter.
The hospital's lawyers issued the request on June 12.
"McLaren Flint Hospital denies the allegations, findings and conclusions set forth in the order for the reason they are untrue and denies the existence of any violation of the regulations cited as a basis for the order," the hospital's attorneys said in their request to the state.
