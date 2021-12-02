The McLaren Flint Foundation has received $1.5 million to help with student loan repayment benefits to more than 100 health care employees.
The hospital is partnering with Goodly, a platform that helps companies make contributions to student loan debt by creating student loan benefits for employees. Current and new full-time and part-time employees in high-demand positions are eligible, including registered nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, medical technologists and more.
“The McLaren Flint Foundation not only assists patients in their time of need, but they have been vital in assisting the hospital to show appreciation and assist our frontline heroes in their times of need, as well,” said Chris Candela, president and CEO of McLaren Flint. “We want to be a forward-thinking employer, retain the amazing healthcare workers we already have, and attract new caring individuals to join our team. Being able to add a student loan benefit for eligible employees will help ease some of the stress of paying student loans and allows staff to put more of their mental energy into providing the best care for our patients and career growth.”
The student loan benefit will be applied like a 401(k) contribution. Goodly will automatically take an amount from McLaren Flint and apply it toward student loans every month. This tuition payment is a payment on top of the employee’s student loan payment.
As long as the employee stays with McLaren Flint, the monthly payment amount will increase. An employee may apply for a maximum of $15,000 in funding toward their student loans.
“When looking at ways we can continue being a leading employer of choice for RNs and health care workers in our community, this benefit seemed fit for the time,” said Doug Glazier, vice president of the McLaren Flint Foundation. “More and more nurses are continuing their education, and though McLaren Flint offers tuition reimbursement, the remaining balance has to be paid by the employee. This is another way we hope to help our healthcare workers as they continue to care for our patients. We’re gracious to have donors who find the benefit in giving to the Foundation to help make initiatives like this happen.”
Eligible employees will need to send an application for the McLaren Flint Tuition/Loan Forgiveness Program, prove student loan debt and their loans cannot be in default. The first payments to student loans are expected to start in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.