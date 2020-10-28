McLaren Flint nurses are ready to hit the picket line if they can’t reach a deal with the hospital.
AFSCME Local 875, the nurses’ union, said the hospital is over-looking safety issues that put the staff and the community at risk.
They claim the nurse to patient ratio guidelines are being violated.
Also, that the hospital did not mandate N-95 masks until just last week.
If an agreement is not reached, a strike could happen as early as Thursday morning, Nov. 5.
TV5 reached out to McLaren for comment and have yet to hear back.
