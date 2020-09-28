McLaren Flint is going to provide free 3D mammogram screenings for 150 women in need in Genesee County.
The funding is made possible by a partnership between the McLaren Flint Foundation and the Flint Firebirds, as well as the sponsors of the annual "Pink out the Rink for Mamms" hockey game held each October.
“With this 3D technology, we can see breast tissue much more clearly and detect cancers that are much smaller and at an earlier stage,” said Linda Lawrence, MD, board-certified radiologist and medical director of the McLaren Imaging Center. “Earlier detection of breast cancer means greater survival rates for patients.”
To qualify for the free mammogram screening, women must be:
- Uninsured
- 40 years or older- physician order not required for screening mammogram
- Under 40 years of age with high risk factors
- Resident of Genesee County with proof of address and a Social Security number
- Have a family physician to receive mammogram results. Patients without a primary care physician can establish one at the McLaren Family Medicine Residency center by calling 810-342-5656.
If you qualify, you can schedule your mammogram by calling the Flint Imaging Center at 810-342-4800.
