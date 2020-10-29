McLaren Flint and the nurses' union have reached a tentative agreement on a new nursing contract.
McLaren Flint, McLaren Health Management Group, and AFSCME Local 875 announced Thursday they reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract.
AFSCME Local 875 withdrew their strike notice after the agreement on the issue.
The union represents about 1,000 nurses.
The union and McLaren issued the following joint statement:
"We are pleased we were able to reach agreement on terms for a new contract between AFSCME Local 875 nurses at McLaren Flint and McLaren Health Management Group. With the security of a new contract, our nurses will continue to be able to focus on what is most important to all of us: our patients. As healthcare providers and frontline workers, quality patient care has been and always will be our top priority. This agreement puts us in a better position to continue to provide the level of care our community deserves.
Each bargaining agreement is unique and reflects the state of the health care industry and economy at the time, and this contract is no different. The pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to health care workers and the entire industry around the world. This contract respects the ongoing commitment of registered nurses who provide compassionate, high-quality care for all patients amid a continued prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities we serve. We are in better position to fight this pandemic together with this agreement.
The agreement makes substantial investment in registered nurses and the continued safety and welfare of patients and staff alike. This includes improved nurse-to-patient ratios, continued commitments to proper PPE, a comprehensive wage and benefit package to promote nurse recruitment and retention, participation on additional hospital safety and quality committees, and more.
Congrats to the entire Bargaining Team for the hundreds of hours spent in the Collective Bargaining Process. The agreement will now go to the full AFSCME Local 875 membership for their review and ratification so all voices will be heard. We remain committed to fighting for our patients and for our community so we can fight this pandemic head on."
