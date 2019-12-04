St. Luke’s Hospital and McLaren Health Care announced a merger on Wednesday morning.
The healthcare providers signed a letter of intent detailing how the two will work together in their communities.
McLaren Health Care said as part of the integration, it plans to invest in St. Luke’s Hospital’s services to grow its presence in the community.
Those plans include building a cancer center, building an orthopedic, neuro, and spine center.
McLaren wants to renovate the hospital’s intensive care center, surgical suites, and more.
“Critical to our decision was the framing opportunities that position St. Luke’s to continue to play an important role in delivering essential and expected health services to the community, while providing an attractive environment for our physicians to practice and being an employer of choice,” said Dan Wakeman, President/CEO, St. Luke’s Hospital. Key elements of the discussions included:
- Commitment to the community and our Mission
- Enhance operations
- Furthering the development of our specialty programs
- Expanding our collaboration efforts to increase relevance as the value leader
- Ensuring access to capital to enable strategic investments
- Attracting and retaining the right talent/team members/staff
The integration process is expected to last several months and should be finished by mid-year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.