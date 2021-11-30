Michigan is combating a surge of COVID-19 infections and the state hit a new pandemic record in hospitalizations this week.
A number that the CDC expects to grow even higher over the coming weeks and healthcare workers are feeling the pressure.
Michigan is hitting the highest number of hospitalized adults with COVID-19 with almost 4,200.
Dr. Norman Chapin, the chief medical officer for McLaren's Bay and Thumb Regions, said they are feeling the pressure.
"There is that sort of feeling of when is this ever going to stop? When is this going to go away?" Chapin said. "We've kind of hit a new plateau of anywhere from 55-65 patients over the last week or week and a half in our covid census. For a long time, we were around 25 or 30 and now we've almost doubled that to 60."
He said staffing shortages coupled with an influx of patients is upping the stress level.
"We're licensed for 400 beds and right now our census is at 270," Chapin said.
Chapin said even though they have enough beds to fit 400 patients, they do not have the staff to manage that amount.
"Our capacity to actually admit patients based on our staffing levels and those kinds of things is probably closer to 290 or 300 patients," Chapin said.
He said it is mirroring the early days and initial waves of the pandemic, but now discharges are more difficult.
"Especially those patients who need skilled nursing facilities, long term acute care hospitalizations, because those facilities are at their capacity. So, it's kind of backing up upstream," Chapin said.
Chapin hopes the public resorts to the measures that work to stop the spread like the vaccine. He assures the public they will still be there when the hospital is necessary.
"People will need us. They'll need the hospital. And we're working diligently to make sure that that resource is ready for them when they need it," Chapin said.
