The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out across the United States.
McLaren hospitals are ready to receive, store and start giving vaccinations.
"I think a lot of times we don't necessarily stop and reflect on how historic something is," said Norman Chapin, chief medical officer at the McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Thumb Region.
Chapin and his team have started the logistical process of distributing to McLaren facilities statewide.
McLaren will be receiving 975 of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of this week. Those 975 doses will then be administered to McLaren staff in three stages, prioritizing staff with the highest risk of exposure first.
"We want to get our front-line staff protected first so we cannot worry so much about not being able to provide the services that the community needs," Chapin said.
Chapin expects the doses to be completely administered five days after they arrive. The elaborate plan was developed while COIVD-19 numbers spiked.
"It's certainly challenging as we're in the middle of this surge," Chapin said.
Chapin believes the challenge is worth it.
"The reason we're here is to do things for others. And I've just been reminded of that so many times during this pandemic," Chapin said.
McLaren purchased four of the ultra-cold freezers to keep the doses at negative 94 degrees F, until they are used.
