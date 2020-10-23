Registered nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region have ratified a new three-year contract.
“The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority and this new contract will make McLaren Lapeer Region an even safer facility for our team members and the community we serve,” said Chris Candela, President and CEO of McLaren Lapeer Region. “It was also important that we provide our nurses with the security of a three-year contract in today’s uncertain times and this long-term contract accomplishes that goal.”
The hospital says parts of the contract are aimed at improving safety by reducing burnout and creating a better work-life balance for nurses. That includes the creation of a weekend-only shift for operating room nurses, enhanced fatigue time, and a streamlined paid time off approval process.
“As one of the largest employers in Lapeer County, we strive to offer competitive wages to our nursing staff so that they can have a sustainable career in the community that they live in,” said Candela. “This contract has competitive wages to help us gain new nurses, as well as reward staff that have been with us for years. We thank our nurses and the Michigan Nurses Associations in reaching this agreement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.