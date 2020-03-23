McLaren Bay Region announced that it currently has the equipment needed to protect staff as they care for patients with suspected COVID-19.
Hospital officials said that in the anticipation of rising numbers of COVID-19 patients, they are accepting donated supplies to prepare for future needs to protect our patients, staff, providers, and community.
McLaren is currently accepting the following new/unused items:
- Disposable face masks
- N95 respirators
- Eye protection (including face shields and safety goggles)
- Disposable gloves (especially non-latex)
- Disposable surgical caps
- Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial
- Hand sanitizer
McLaren is also accepting homemade masks from members of the community.
Donations can be dropped off to the McLaren Bay Region Marketing building located at 503 Mulholland St., Bay City, MI 48708. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you would like to make a monetary donation for COVID-19 supplies may visit mclaren.org/baymedicalfoundation.
McLaren is asking that members of the community please wait to donate if they are not feeling well.
