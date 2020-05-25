The Midland Community Television (MCTV) broadcasting and live streaming video services will be unavailable until further notice due to flooding.
Officials said MCTV’s studio at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library was damaged by flooding.
A timeline for service restoration has not been established.
According to officials, there are no publicly televised meetings scheduled for the week of May 25. Past meetings can still be accessed online.
Officials said additional limited programming can be found on the MCTV Community Voices YouTube channel or by searching MCTV network community voices or MCTV network government affairs on the podcast platform of your choice.
