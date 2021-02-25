The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced its 2021 Animal Welfare Fund grants recipients.
In 2021, MDARD will distribute $137,144 to 24 registered animal shelters in Michigan to support animal welfare projects. MDARD has distributed $1.4 million to more than 200 animal shelters since 2010.
“Thanks to the kindness of Michigan taxpayers, MDARD can help to support the growing needs of shelters around the state,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “Over the last three years, we have seen an increase in not only the number of shelters applying for grants but also an increase in the amount of funds being requested. This year in particular, applicants have asked for more funds to educate the public and train staff.”
Local animal shelters who received grants were the Bay County Animal Control Shelter who received $5,600, the Clare County Animal Shelter received $6,480, the Genesee County Animal Control received $9,630, the Humane Society of Midland County received $5,302, the Isabella County Animal Control received $7,550 and the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control received $9,200.
Michiganders can help improve the care of animal facilities by checking the Animal Welfare Fund’s Box on Form 4642.
