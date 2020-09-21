The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding schools, businesses, and consumers to only use disinfectant products found on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) list.
The MDARD said they are aware that cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting has become a part of Michigander’s daily lives, but all disinfectants are not the same.
“Disinfecting is a critical step in preventing and reducing the spread of viruses, bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19,” said Brian Verhougstraete, MDARD’s Pesticide Section Manager. “Always remember that you are required by state and federal law to follow the label when using disinfectants. This includes safe use of the disinfectant, the types of approved surfaces an adhering to the contact time, which is the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet.”
According to the MDARD, disinfectants are considered pesticides by law and are regulated by their department and the EPA.
The MDARD said complying with pesticide use laws can help provide a safe and healthy environment for the workplace, the public, and schools.
“All Michigan school districts, including charter and private schools, are required to implement an MDARD-approved IPM program. Following an approved IPM plan, school districts can safely use a variety of tools and techniques to reduce the spread of diseases like COVID-19,” Verhougstraete said.
The MDARD is reminding school districts to:
- Use EPA-registered disinfectants and follow all label directions.
- Do not use disinfectant as hand wipes or in place of sanitizers.
- Keep out of reach of students, children should not use disinfectants.
- Avoid touching wet surfaces and always wash hands after use.
- Keep the surface wet for the required contact time. The contact time is the amount of time a surface must remain wet to work. If using disinfectant wipes, multiple wipes may be required.
- Keep lids tightly closed and out of reach from children when not in use.
Click here for the EPA approved list of disinfectants.
Click here for more information about the use of sanitizer, disinfectant, and antimicrobials.
