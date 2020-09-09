The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) is seeking proposals for food safety education and training as part of the annual Food Safety Education Fund grant program.
The grant cycle for 2021 will be a nine-month cycle, from January 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021.
According to the MDARD, the Food Safety Education Fund was established under the Michigan Food Law of 2000, as amended, Sec. 4117, and is funded through assessments of $3.00 to $5.00 from each Michigan food establishment license.
The MDARD said up to $344,000 is available during the 2021 grant cycle for projects focused on food safety training and education. They said $247,000 of that money will be available for consumer food safety education, and $97,000 for education to food service establishment employees and agents of its director.
Grants from the Food Safety Education Fund are competitive and designed to provide food safety training and education to consumers, foodservice establishment employees, and agents of the director who enforce the Michigan Food Law of 2000.
According to the MDARD, Michigan governmental and non-profit organizations and like entities are eligible to receive the grant. Producers, marketers, and growers are not eligible for this grant opportunity.
The MDARD said proposals should not include funding for required routine training such as HACCP and Manager Certification.
Electronic submission of grant proposals is encouraged and should be sent to MDA-FoodDairyInfo@michigan.gov. Electronic submissions are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. All online submissions will be confirmed via email receipt,if you have not received a confirmation email within five business days of submission, please email YeltonL@michigan.gov.
Hard copy submissions must be postmarked no later than Wednesday, Oct. 14. Hard copies should be mailed to Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Food and Dairy Division, P.O. Box 30017 Lansing, Michigan 48909
To view a copy of the Request for Proposals (RFP), including grant criteria, click here.
