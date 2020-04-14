Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell sent a letter to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to support Michigan when distributing the $14 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation and the $9.5 billion appropriated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Michigan’s farming and agriculture community is facing extraordinary challenges to keep food on the shelves, McDowell said. “We’re grateful for the aid our farmers received when 82 of the state’s 83 counties were declared disasters last year. I am hopeful we can count on USDA’s continued support in these unprecedented times.”
McDowell said he wrote the letter as Michigan’s food and farming community was already struggling to overcome the severe weather and low commodity prices from 2019.
McDowell said the COVID-19 pandemic created even more dire and daunting economic hardships for the state’s farmers, growers, processors, and agri-businesses.
“Michigan’s food and agriculture industry generate $104.7 billion in total economic activity for the state. Our farmers and producers need USDA’s help to survive this,” McDowell said.
To read the full letter, click here.
