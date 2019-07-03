People who have purchased pig ear pet treats in bulk are being warned of potential salmonella contamination.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued the warning Wednesday, saying people who bought the bulk treats should throw them out.
The department took samples of the bulk pig ears from two retailers. They tested positive and both retailers have removed the products from their shelves.
Individually wrapped or bagged pig ears were also tested for the bacteria but didn’t turn up any Salmonella.
“It’s not clear why some brands of pig ears have tested positive for Salmonella and others have not,” said MDard’s acting director of Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division, Jeffrey Zimmer. “Pet owners should consider the possibility of Salmonella contaminating pig ear products before feeding them to their pets.”
Symptoms of Salmonella infection are lethargy, diarrhea, vomiting and fever, however some pets don’t show symptoms at all.
If a pet is infected the disease can spread to humans or other pets through contaminated feces or saliva, so MDARD urges caution when cleaning up after pets.
Zimmer also said pet owners should wash their hands after handling the pig ears.
