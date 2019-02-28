The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking public comments on its Mother Infant Health and Equity Improvement Plan.
The Mother Infant Health and Equity Improvement Plan will be a focal point of the second annual Maternal Infant Health Summit. The summit will be held Mar. 12-13 at the Kellogg Center in E. Lansing.
The 2019 Mother Infant Health Equity and Improvement Plan is a comprehensive statewide population health plan. It was developed by MDHHS in collaboration with a broad range of maternal and infant health stakeholders and the guidance of the Maternal Infant Strategy Group.
The Improvement Plan’s vision is: zero preventable deaths, zero health disparities.
The plan promotes health equity as a priority throughout its initiatives by identifying marginalized populations and addressing persistent health disparities. It’s approach incorporates direct feedback from communities including mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, grandparents, faith-based organizations, and other community groups.
A critical intervention to help prevent maternal mortality included in the plan is Michigan Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health (MI AIM) safety bundles.
Safety bundles help fully equip hospitals with actionable protocols, necessary equipment, staff education, and drills to prevent and adequately treat severe maternal events.
MI AIM designated hospitals will be recognized at the March Summit for implementing safety bundles at their facilities.
Comments on the plan must be received by 5 p.m. on Mar. 11 and can be submitted to MDHHS-FamilyHealthServices@mighigan.gov
For more information about the Summit and the Improvement Plan, visit Michigan.gov/MIHELP.
