The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) said it will request a federal waiver for child nutrition programs.
The waiver, requested from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is for program sponsors with good standing in the state of Michigan.
“The need for nutritious meals does not take a break during a public health emergency such as COVID-19,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “The need for healthy meals heightens due to factors beyond the control of Michigan families. This waiver will ensure that program operators have more time to focus on the needs of children at this time.”
The MDE is requesting a statewide waiver to conduct reviews of only those most at risk of misuse of federal funds or fraudulent activities.
Child nutrition program sponsors do not need to request exceptions from the MDE.
Anyone with questions about Michigan’s child nutrition programs can contact MDE’s director of health and nutrition services, Dr. Diane Golzynski, at 517-241-5374 or GolzynskiD@michigan.gov.
