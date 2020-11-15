As cases of COVID-19 surge across Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an Epidemic Order to help slow the spread.
In a press conference Sunday evening, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon announced new restrictions.
The restrictions include the following:
- Continues mask mandate in indoor and outdoor settings.
- Indoor gatherings limited to two households at one time.
- A work from home order, which requires anyone who can work from home do so.
- Restrictions on indoor construction, limiting workers per square foot.
- Closing Michigan high schools, moving to remote learning.
- Closing bars and restaurants for indoor, dine-in service.
- Gyms can remain open for individual exercise only, no group classes.
- Casinos, bowling centers, ice rinks and movie theaters must close.
- All organized sports must stop except professional and college sports meeting extraordinary standards can continue without spectators.
- Moving all colleges and universities to remote learning.
The restrictions take effect Wednesday No. 18 and will last three weeks.
“Right now, there are thousands of cases a day and hundreds of deaths a week in Michigan, and the number is growing," Whitmer said. "If we don’t act now, thousands more will die, and our hospitals will continue to be overwhelmed. We can get through this together by listening to health experts once again and taking action right now to slow the spread of this deadly virus."
The full order can be read here.
