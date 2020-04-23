The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has established a new strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
MDHHS has implemented regional hubs which will have units dedicated to treating nursing home residents with COVID-19.
Residents already in nursing homes who tested positive or who no longer need hospitalization can be sent to these hubs.
They will have appropriate staffing levels and protocol for treating the COVID-19 patients.
So far, three hubs have been announced the MediLodge in Frankenmuth, the MediLodge in Traverse City and The Lodge in Taylor.
