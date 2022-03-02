The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new task force aimed at supporting LGBTQ+ families trying to adopt foster kids.
The announcement came on the same day the MDHHS reached a settlement ending a lawsuit filed by Catholic Charities West Michigan, a private child welfare agency that was against the department’s non-discrimination policy.
“MDHHS recognizes, values, affirms, and appreciates the significant contributions made by the LGBTQ+ families caring for children in foster care and those choosing to adopt,” said Demetrius Starling, executive director of the department’s Children’s Services Agency. “We cannot do this work without them. For this reason, the department has begun creating the MiFamily Advancement and Leadership for LGBTQ+ Youth (ALLY) and families task force comprised of LGBTQ+ persons, allies and child welfare experts to determine how best to support LGBTQ+ families interested in becoming foster and adoptive parents. Although the outcome in these court cases is not what we hoped for, we are committed to providing support to the many members in the LGBTQ+ community who foster and adopt."
Dr. Stacie Gibson and Peter Spadafore will be co-chairs of the task force. Gibson is the director of the Office of Workspace Development and Training for MDHHS and Spadafore serves on the Lansing City Council.
The task force is expected to be finished by Fall 2022.
The task force is intending to expand the support for LGBTQ+ families wanting to be foster or adoptive parents.
“This new task force speaks to MDHHS's commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ families,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Every child deserves a loving and nurturing forever family, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this announcement will ultimately have on our child welfare system.”
