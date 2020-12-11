The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced the state's priority groups as health officials prepare to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
MDHHS has consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state public health leaders to create a phased approach to the vaccine distribution.
MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun touched on some of the reasoning behind the priorities.
"Decreasing death and serious disease as much as possible due to COVID-19, preserving functioning of society, reducing the extra burden the disease is having on people who are already facing siginificant disparities and also increasing the chance for everyone to enjoy health and well-being," she said.
Health officials said the priority is to ensure the state's healthcare systems can continue to function properly and protect those at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
The phases will go as follows:
- Phase 1A: includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.
- Phase 1B: includes some workers in essential and critical industries, including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.
- Phase 1C: includes people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.
- Phase 2: is a mass vaccination campaign for all adults.
The specifics on the distribution may change as we learn more about the vaccine and more product becomes available.
The department is adamant that the vaccine is safe.
"Vaccines are approved only after they have been held to the highest safety standards," said Bob Swanson from the MDHHS division of immunizations. "By the time the vaccine is approved, it's been reviewed by all the top medical and immunization experts across the country."
The phases are also likely to overlap, with the next phase starting before the previous one has finished.
The health department estimates in late spring there will be enough vaccines will be available for mass distribution.
The vaccine will have no out-of-pocket cost, but providers may bill insurance for administrative costs.
The vaccine is given in two doses with three to four weeks between the two, depending on the producer.
MDHHS has a goal to get 70% of Michigan adults vaccinated by the end of next year. 70% of Michiganders would be 5.4 million people.
Michiganders are asked to still wear a mask, wash their hands and keep social distancing even after they have received the vaccine.
At this time, it is recommended pregnant women do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
More information about the vaccine can be found on the MDHHS site.
