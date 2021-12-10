The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging all residents 16-years-old or older to get the Pfizer booster vaccine if they have received the first two COVID-19 vaccine doses after the CDC’s approval.
Pfizer is currently the only authorized vaccine for Michiganders under 18-years-old.
"Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, and now we can continue to protect ourselves further from COVID-19, which continues to surge in our state,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Keeping our children safe includes getting them vaccinated and boosted, and this in turn will help alleviate burdens on our health care system to help avoid our children needing emergent care. We urge all Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated, and Michigander’s age 16 and up receive their booster as soon as they’re eligible after their primary doses.”
Residents can receive the COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot with other vaccines at the same time. When going to get the booster shot, residents should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization records.
Immunization records are accessible for free at the Michigan Immunization Portal. More than 6.1 million Michigan residents 5-years-old or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.