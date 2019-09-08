The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a bat that was found in Shiawassee County tested positive for rabies.
No further information about the bat was released.
Rabies is most commonly transmitted by a rabid animal through a bite or scratch, the Shiawassee County Health Department said.
Reported cases most commonly come from wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes.
If you find a bat inside your home, the county health department recommends following to safely collect it:
- Wear leather gloves. A bat should never be handled with bare hands.
- Place a container over the bat
- Slide a piece of sturdy cardboard under the container
- Firmly secure the cardboard under the container
- A dead bat should be sent for rabies testing. Do not crush the bat or put the bat in the freezer.
Rabies can only be confirmed by laboratory testing.
Bats have small teeth and claws, making it difficult to know if you’ve been scratched or bitten.
The disease can be fatal if not treated after a bite or scratch.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said on average, two to three people in the United States die each year due to rabies.
