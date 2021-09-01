The state health department is calling for Michiganders to get vaccinated now that the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended by the CDC for immunization practices.
“We now have a fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine and ACIP has added its unanimous recommendation,” said Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the more than 4.7 million Michigan residents who are already fully vaccinated. The vaccine is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic together.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation comes a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted its full approval.
The Pfizer vaccine was the first to be distributed in December of 2020 and is 94 percent effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.
Vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 with the Pfizer vaccine and additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised individuals remains under emergency use authorization. A meeting this month will discuss further recommendations for booster doses after reviewing additional data.
Nearly 5.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Michigan and more than 65 percent of Michiganders have gotten at least their first dose. From January to July of 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98 percent of the COVID cases and 95 percent of hospitalizations and 96 percent of deaths.
