The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have received reports that several clients have been receiving spam calls.
The clients who were impacted have government-issued cell phones and the callers claimed they were calling about their benefits, according to Joel Strasz, public health officer for the Bay County Health Department.
“The calls instruct them to either press 1 to continue receiving benefits, use their benefits by the end of the day, and in some instances, asking them to enter/verify personal information,” Strasz said. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will never contact you utilizing robocalls.”
If you receive this type of call, hang up immediately.
