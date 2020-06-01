The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout June.
According to MDHHS, it has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Michigan, food pantry distributors are taking extra precautions to keep customers and volunteers protected. MDHHS said each site is requiring volunteers to wear gloves and masks, clean their hands with hand sanitizer often, and take steps to sanitize distribution buildings throughout the day.
Customers do not have to step out of their vehicle to receive food, they can open their trunk and a volunteer will load the vehicle with food.
According to MDHHS, this month’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of vitamin-rich produce, including apples, oranges, and hard squash.
For more information on the mobile food pantry, dates, and distribution place, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.