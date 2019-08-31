The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to distribute food throughout September to Flint families.
Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for September at locations throughout Flint.
MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.
All mobile food sites distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.
Food available in September will include sweet corn, watermelon, carrots, cucumbers, zucchini, eggplant, potatoes and, canned chicken.
Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. Residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations.
For more information on locations, dates, and times, click here.
