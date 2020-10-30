The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing mobile food banks in Flint throughout November.
Since February 2016, MDHHS and Food Bank of Eastern Michigan have provided food by the truckload to Flint.
Volunteers at each site takes extra precautions like wearing gloves and masks and sanitizing both their hands and the buildings.
The following are the dates and locations for November distribution:
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.
- Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m.
- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m.
- Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 1417 N. Stephenson St.
- Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m.
- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.
- Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10 am.
- Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m.
- Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.
- Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.
- Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.