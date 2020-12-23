Michigan is doing better overall when it comes to handling the coronavirus recently, according to an update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“So, we are seeing encouraging signs in terms of case rates, hospitalizations, and positivity coming down. And it’s very important that we maintain those gains,” said Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, epidemiologist with the MDHHS.
Hospitalizations are down 30 percent since the beginning of the month. But the Saginaw region is still the most heavily impacted with 93 percent of ICU beds full. Thirty-three percent of those beds have COVID-19 patients.
“Our cases are continuing to decline. They’ve been declining for more than 29 days. And we’re seeing decreases in most age groups, race, and ethnicity groups,” Lyon-Callo said.
The current daily case rate for the state is still four times that of October. The death rate is more than 10 times that of October.
“There were 918 deaths during the week of Dec. 6 through Dec. 12. It’s important to understand mortality related to case increases will lag behind those case numbers,” Lyon-Callo said.
But there is good news about Thanksgiving. According to mobility data the department presented, Michiganders had fewer contacts this year than last.
“The mobility data is giving indication that the Thanksgiving surge we were concerned about, that people were able to stay home and maintain social distancing. It’ll be important during this holiday season, as well as New Year’s Eve, to ensure we’re maintaining that social distancing,” Lyon-Callo said.
As for the new strain of the virus found in Europe, it has not been seen in Michigan yet.
