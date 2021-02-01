The COVID-19 vaccine doses that indicated a temperature excursion during shipment in January have been deemed viable by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The 8,900 Moderna doses can be used to vaccinate Michigan residents, the MDHHS said.
The doses were shipped by McKession in mid-January and had their temperature reported as going out of range and getting too cold by the monitoring device used to check the vaccine temperature.
Initial reports said 11,900 doses were impacted.
“We are pleased we will be able to use these vaccines to protect Michiganders from the virus as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These safeguards are put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine and based on the investigation that was conducted, these vaccines can now be used.”
