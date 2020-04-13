The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has created a warmline for residents who have mental health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The warmline will connect people with certified peer support specialists who have lived experiences of behavioral health issues, trauma, or personal crises, and are trained to support and empower the callers, the state said in a press release.
The warmline will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 888-PEER-753.
The warmline will serve people with anxiety, depression and trauma.
“The warmline will help individuals with long-term mental health challenges find someone to talk to – someone who has lived these challenges themselves – and do it while staying safe and staying home,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “COVID-19 is a grave threat not just to physical health, but also to mental health, and we are doing everything we can to offer supports for everyone.”
