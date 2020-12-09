In the fight against COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it is witnessing some signs of hope.
“We are seeing decline in case numbers across the state, which that is very encouraging. We’re seeing plateau or flattening or some declines in hospitalizations,” said Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of epidemiology and population health with the MDHHS.
Lyon-Callo said new data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows in the last seven days, Michigan ranked seventh in the United States for number of cases and fourth in highest number of deaths.
Michigan also has the sixth highest hospitalization rate and seventh highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
However, Lyon-Callo said the numbers are improvements compared to previous weeks because they show a slight decline in the rate of new cases and hospitalizations within Michigan, along with a plateau in percent positivity.
“The three metrics that we are looking at in terms of understanding the impact of the pause are percent positivity, the seven-day average in cases per million people, and percent of in-patient beds that are being used to treat COVID-19 patients,” Lyon-Callo said.
Despite the decline, CDC data also shows Michigan is still seeing five times more deaths each day that in early October. That is why Lyon-Callo is advising people to avoid traveling throughout December in order to keep the trend going down.
“The challenge here is making sure that people are wearing masks, maintaining their social distancing. So that we don’t see a second surge,” she said.
