There have been 30 deaths and 920 cases of hepatitis A in Michigan since the outbreak began in August of 2016, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The MDHHS is continuing to investigate the outbreak and are encouraging residents to be aware of the risk factors.
“Although Michigan has not seen the number of cases of hepatitis A that we have during the height of the outbreak, it is essential that people with risk factors for hepatitis A continue to be vaccinated, “said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS.
The virus is found in the feces of people with hepatitis A and can spread through contaminated food or water, and through close contact with a person who has the virus, the MDHHS said.
The MDHHS recommends residents use good hand-washing practices, do not share personal items such as towels or toothbrushes, and avoid sex with infected partners.
