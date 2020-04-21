The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) made a plan to combat COVID-19’s impact on long-term care facilities to keep staff and residents safe.
Starting Tuesday, April 21, nursing homes, homes for the aged, adult foster care facilities, and assisted living centers will need to submit daily reports to MDHHS.
The report should include information about current bed availability, personal protective equipment inventory, and the current number of COVID-19 cases and deaths inside the facility.
“We know older Michiganders and those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for more severe complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of MDHHS. “Enhanced and timely reporting of cases in long-term care facilities, as well as proactive training and technical assistance will help protect these vulnerable individuals.”
This strategy also includes activating a COVID-19 Infection Prevention Resource and Assessment Team (COVID iPRAT).
According to MDHHS, COVID iPRAT will help prevent COVID-19 infections and contain the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities.
Facilities will have access to training on the latest guidelines from the MDHHS, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“The spread of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on residents and employees at Michigan’s long-term care facilities,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “A strong cross-department, state and local partnership will help combat the spread of this virus and protect residents and staff of these facilities.”
MDHHS also established a regional hub strategy to help with reducing the spread of the virus in congregate care settings.
The regional hubs will be treating COVID-19-affected individuals from congregate care settings that don’t need hospitalization, MDHHS said.
Facilities across the state are being considered for this model based on the following:
- Willingness to serve as a hub facility
- Capacity to contribute to local need for services
- Proximity to acute care facilities seeing a high COVID-19 related demand
- Ability to effectively quarantine COVID-19-affected residents
- Performance history of the facility
Regional hubs will be required to complete enhanced reporting to MDHHS every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.