The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services are urging seniors to be on the lookout for potential Medicare scams that seek to target them and their personal information.
Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec 7, and scammers often use this opportunity to pose as Medicare “representatives” to trick seniors into giving out valuable information such as Medicare ID numbers, Social Security numbers, and date of birth.
“Medicare Open Enrollment should be a time when Michigan’s seniors can find security in enrolling in the coverage that is right for them, but unfortunately there are unscrupulous individuals using it as an opportunity to take advantage of seniors,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “The most important thing Medicare participants can do to avoid these scams is to refuse to give out personal information to anyone reaching out to them over the phone, online, or at their front doors.”
DIFS and MDHHS have some important tips for protecting seniors during this open enrollment period.
Medicare Agents/Brokers selling Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D plans:
• May not make unsolicited calls, send unsolicited text messages, or leave voicemail messages.
• May not approach you without you giving permission, and cannot go door-to-door, walk up to cars, approach you in public, or leave materials on your doorstep
• Cannot state that they are from, approved, endorsed, or authorized by Medicare, call on behalf of Medicare, or say that Medicare or any state or federal agency asked them to call or see you.
• Will never call or send someone to your home to ask for personal information or check your Medicare number.
DIFS and MDHHS also want to remind you to not always rely on caller ID, as scammers can use technology to make it look like they are calling from a legitimate business or government agency.
Mailers can be just as misleading, and even though they may appear to be from a government agency, they are often advertisements for private companies that have a disclaimer in the fine print.
If you or a loved one have been targeted by one of these scammers, DIFS is encouraging you to contact them at Michigan.gov/DIFSComplaints or by calling 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
