The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is unleashing the pivotal mask recommendation and the state is backing it up, saying nobody needs to wear a mask outside unless they are in a crowd and vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask inside most venues.
Unvaccinated individuals are still asked to mask up indoors.
“I’m excited to get back to the things we all know and love,” said Elizabeth Hertel, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “It’s such a big change over what we’re used to over the past year. It’ll take a little while for people to get used to this. But I think once people get used to it, it’ll be great and feel good to not have to worry.”
Hertel said some businesses may feel cautious and still require everyone to mask up regardless of if they’ve had their vaccine.
Meijer and Kroger are requiring masks while other stores like Trader Joe’s are not and relying on an honor system. That leaves an elephant in the room: what if people lie?
“I certainly hope people won’t do that and will continue to take measures to keep themselves and those around them safe and prevent further transmission of this virus,” Hertel said.
When asked if businesses should check with their patrons if they have been vaccinated or if they should use the honor system, Hertel said “I think it’ll vary based on the business. They’re digesting this information as well. So I probably don’t have answers for that quite yet, but we’ll all figure it out together.”
Another factor to figure out is how the lifting of the mask mandate will affect schools. Hertel said just like businesses, it’ll be up to the districts to decide if they still want everyone to mask up. Despite this huge positive step forward, Hertel emphasized the pandemic is not over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.