The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has resigned.
Robert Gordon announced his resignation in a tweet on Friday, Jan. 22.
“Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer administration. It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter,” his tweet read.
Whitmer accepted Gordon’s resignation and announced Elizabeth Hertel as the new director.
Hertel currently serves as the senior chief deputy director of the MDHHS.
“Elizabeth Hertel has dedicated her career to protecting Michiganders’ public health, and she is uniquely prepared to lead MDHHS as we continue working together to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “She has served across multiple administrations from both parties, and knows how to bring people together to get things done. In her service to the state, she has proven time and again that she will do everything in her power to ensure the health and safety of Michigan families everywhere. Ending the COVID-19 pandemic is going to take hard work and partnership between state government, businesses, and organizations across the state. I know that Elizabeth is ready and eager to start working with partners everywhere to get it done.”
“As we work to ramp up distribution of the safe and effective COVID vaccine and end the pandemic, I am eager to work with Governor Whitmer and her administration to keep Michiganders safe and healthy,” Hertel said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the department at this time. Michigan is faced with a crisis unlike any we have seen before, but our aggressive action against this virus is working. Let’s finish the job and end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”
