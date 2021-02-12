The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is continuing to emphasize wearing masks as effective and safe in a statewide paid media campaign.
MDHHS is reminding citizens to continue wearing masks even if someone has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are making great progress towards our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders as quickly as possible, but it is important people remain vigilant in preventing spread of COVID-19 even after receiving a vaccine,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health said. “Wear the right mask and wear it properly over your mouth and nose every time you will be around someone outside of your household. Masks, social distancing and washing hands are still very important in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ending this pandemic.”
The campaign runs through April and includes social media, digital media, radio, audio streaming TV and print media. There were digital advertisements made with specific targeting and messaging developed to connect with minority populations.
The MDHHS is reminding Michiganders to make sure the mask fits snug on the face and pick a mask with layers to keep respiratory droplets in and out while wearing a mask.
Recently, the CDC has recommended wearing two masks in order to increase protection against COVID-19.
According to the CDC, a one cloth mask blocks 40 percent of particles while a cloth mask worn over a medical mask blocks 85 percent of the particles. Wearing two medical masks or a medical mask knotted and tucked properly blocks 95 percent of particles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.