After more positive cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 were identified in Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is emphasizing the importance of COVID-19 testing.
On Jan. 23 the MDHHS identified a variant case of COVID-19 in an adult man who lives in Wayne County through a specimen sent to the Bureau of Laboratories. Two adult women associated with the University of Michigan has had the variant detected in a specimen from the laboratory.
“The new variant is present in Michigan and we are at risk of seeing more spread of COVID-19. Everyone should do their part to end this pandemic. Get tested if you have been exposed, have symptoms, or have recently traveled to an area with a new variant spreading,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health at MDHHS said. “Make sure you are following all quarantine and isolation guidance. And do your part to prevent the spread of this virus by continuing to wear your mask, avoid gatherings, socially distance, and washing your hands.”
There could be more positive COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant cases that have not been identified according to the MDHHS.
