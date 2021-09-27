The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging residents who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine who are 65 and older, have an underlying health condition, or at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their occupation to get the booster dose.
"The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “With the Delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 increasing, CDC and the FDA have determined that a booster dose is needed for some individuals to maintain and increase that level of protection. We urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose six months after their second dose to help protect against COVID-19.”
The CDC is recommending the following groups should get the Pfizer booster shot at least six months after their vaccine series:
- People 65 years and older and residents aged 18 and older in long-term care settings.
- People aged 50 through 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.
The CDC recommends the following groups may get the booster shot at least six months after their vaccine series based on individual benefits and risks:
People aged 18 through 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions.
- People aged 18 through 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.
- Per CDC, occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include frontline essential workers and health care workers including:
- First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff).
- Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers).
- Food and agriculture workers.
- Manufacturing workers.
- Corrections workers.
- S. Postal Service workers.
- Public transit workers.
- Grocery store workers.
- This list could be updated in the future.
The booster recommendation only pertains to residents who received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received the J&J or Moderna vaccines are not eligible for a booster vaccine under the current recommendations.
“Michiganders should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record with them when getting their booster dose, which is available at any vaccine provider that have Pfizer vaccine,” the MDHHS said.
Immunization records are available online at the Michigan Immunization Portal.
(1) comment
CDC scientists, as opposed to CDC administrators, suggest vaccines *only* for those with underlying conditions. NOT for the whole population.
