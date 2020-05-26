The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it is expanding testing criteria for COVID-19 to provide access to additional residents who do not have symptoms but are at risk.
MDHHS said the new criteria include asymptomatic patients who are preparing for surgery if testing is deemed necessary by the treating health professional. They said it also includes asymptomatic people who have known exposure to someone who has COVID-19 or symptoms, or who work in a profession that puts them at high risk of exposure due to close contact with the public, such as dental technicians, or to COVID-19 outbreaks in certain industries like at food processing facilities.
According to MDHHS, the new testing criteria also emphasizes the need to expand options for people without symptoms who live in communities where there has been inequitable access to testing, as well as the need to increase the rate of people tested per day in these areas.
“As we reopen Michigan’s economy, expanded testing is critically important so that we can track any spread of COVID-19 in regions or local communities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.
According to MDHHS, the state has averaged about 14,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day last week.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set a goal of 15,000 diagnostic tests per day in the near term and 30,000 per day in the weeks to come.
MDHHS is encouraging anyone who meets the testing criteria to get tested.
Anyone who wishes to be tested can call the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 or click here to find an appropriate testing location, including a list of sites offering testing at no cost.
MDHHS said individuals who experience symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should contact their healthcare provider, 24/7 nurse hotline, or telehealth program provided by their insurance carrier or employer to discuss whether to be evaluated for testing.
Michiganders should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability, and hours.
