The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) expanded its testing criteria to include all essential workers still reporting to work in person, whether they have symptoms or not and launched a large-scale effort with more than 2,000 volunteers to expand contact tracing capacity.
“Contact tracing is an essential public health tool and will help determine and limit the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This effort is also giving Michiganders an important way to contribute to crisis response and we appreciate their willingness to step up for their communities, pitching in selflessly for work that will help us all.”
MDHHS said contact tracing is a proven public health strategy that involves identifying those affected by COVID-19 and interviewing friends, families, and others near that person about their contacts and symptoms.
MDHHS is contracting with Great Lakes Community Engagement, a firm that specializes in outreach campaigns to engage citizens, and Every Action VAN, a voter or individual contact platform used by non-profits, to provide software to help organize remote phone banking and track information and contacts, according to the department.
The department said more than 2,200 volunteers have completed its contact tracing training and are ready to begin aiding local health departments. They said the workforce will increase the speed and thoroughness of contact tracing statewide.
According to MDHHS, the volunteers are in addition to more than 130 MDHHS staff who have been assisting local health departments with case investigation over the past couple weeks and have reached more than 12,000 COVID-positive individuals.
Last week, MDHHS announced the expansion of testing to all Michiganders experiencing symptoms.
Starting April 21, MDHHS said testing eligibility criteria is being expanded again to include all essential workers still reporting to work in person with potential COVID-19 exposure, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The department said this will help identify asymptomatic cases who may still be spreading the virus as they report to work.
“This means that anyone with symptoms can get a test as well as any individual regularly interacting with others outside their household, as long as the testing location has the supplies,” Khaldun said. “MDHHS is also working with local health departments to expand testing in group living facilities with potential exposure.”
To volunteer for public health efforts, click here.
To locate a testing site near you, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.