The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Kent County Health Department have been notified of the first Michigan case of the Omicron Variant found in a Kent County resident.
"We are concerned, although not surprised, about the discovery of the Omicron variant in Michigan," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "We continue to urge Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated and continue participating in measures we know slow the spread of the virus by wearing well-fitting masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and testing for COVID-19. Vaccines are our best defense against the virus and how we can manage the spread of COVID-19."
The Omicron Variant, B.1.1.529, was classified by the CDC as a Variant of Concern on Nov. 30. Variants fit that classification when they show evidence of causing more severe illness or being more contagious.
“We have tools that prevent the spread of COVID-19, including Omicron. However, we continue to see that those not utilizing these tools, including vaccines, are disproportionately affected by this virus,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “The data is clear that these vaccines are extremely safe and effective, and the side effects of COVID-19 are much worse than receiving a vaccine. I emphasize the importance of not waiting to get vaccinated. Now is the time.”
The first detection of the case was reported to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System on Dec. 3. The MDHHS was notified the case was the Omicron Variant on Dec. 9 after genetic sequencing.
The vaccine records show the Kent County adult was fully vaccinated but did not receive their booster shot according to the MDHHS.
Michigan is one of the 20 other states with a confirmed case of the Omicron Variant. The first confirmed case in the United States was found on Dec.1.
The Omicron Variant was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 11. The Omicron Variant will likely spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus according to the CDC.
