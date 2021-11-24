The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing guidance about visiting long-term care facilities over the holidays to protect residents from COVID-19 while still allowing time with family and friends.
MDHHS has updated its guidance based on recent changes to Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS) recommendations.
“Long-term care residents receive physical, emotional and spiritual support by visiting with their family and friends, particularly during the holiday season,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Our updated guidance provides key steps to take to make these visits as safe and fulfilling as possible.”
Previous public health guidance was designed to prevent visitors from spreading COVID-19 to residents at long-term care facilities, but MDHHS said the risk of transmission in these facilities is now low due to increased vaccination rates. According to MDHHS, about 84 percent of long-term care facility residents in Michigan are now fully vaccinated.
MDHHS strongly recommends long-term care facilities schedule onsite vaccination clinics so residents, staff and visitors can receive vaccinations and boosters as soon as possible ahead of the holiday season.
Additional updates to CMS guidance include the following:
• Visitors who have a positive viral test for COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19, or currently meet the criteria for quarantine, should NOT enter the facility.
• Outdoor visits are preferred during times of warmer weather when the resident or visitor is not fully vaccinated.
• Facilities must allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents assuming both parties understand the potential risks. While it is safer for visitors not to enter the facility during an outbreak investigation, visitors must still be allowed in the facility.
• While not recommended, residents who are on transmission-based precautions or quarantine may receive visitors, especially if alternative methods of visitation such as phone call, window or virtual visitation are not conducive for visitation.
• Facilities can no longer limit the frequency and length of visits for residents, the number of visitors or require advance scheduling of visits.
• If the resident and all their visitor(s) are fully vaccinated and the resident is not moderately or severely immunocompromised, they may choose not to wear face coverings or masks.
• If the nursing home’s county COVID-19 community level of transmission is considered substantial to high, all residents and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, should wear face coverings or masks and physically distance.
• Compassionate care visits are allowed at all times.
• Residents may also choose to have physical touch based on their preferences and needs.
• Failure to facilitate visitation would constitute a potential violation and a facility would be subject to citation and enforcement actions.
• Although recommended by MDHHS, visitor testing is not required. Facilities in counties with substantial or high levels of community transmission are encouraged to offer testing to visitors onsite or may encourage visitors to have testing two to three days before coming to the facility.
These updated guidelines follow a masking advisory issued by MDHHS that recommends everyone over the age of 2 wear a face mask at indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status, which is in effect until further notice.
