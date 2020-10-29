The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday tightened restrictions on indoor gatherings and shifted the Traverse City region backward in Michigan's reopening plan.
Hospitalizations have doubled in three weeks and the statewide death rate has risen for five straight weeks.
The state Department of Health and Human Services revised and extended mask and other rules.
Effective immediately, indoor venues without fixed seating must limit gatherings such as weddings, parties and banquets to no more than 50 people, down from a maximum of 500.
Restaurants, bars and other venues must seat no more than six people at a table. All dine-in establishments must keep customers' names and phone numbers for contact-tracing purposes, starting Monday.
The state said indoor settings are as much as 20 times more likely to drive COVID-19 outbreaks than outdoor settings. It also recommended that people keep their voices down at social events, warning that shouting or cheering can increase the virus in the air by up to 30 times.
“Avoid the indoor get-togethers where we have seen COVID explode,” said Robert Gordon, director of the health department.
The state's positivity rate has gone up from 2 percent to 5.5 percent in the last four weeks.
Michigan is also tracking 34 current outbreaks related to social events such as bridal showers, weddings, funerals and social clubs.
Another 12 outbreaks are being tracked from bars and restaurants.
“The alarming surge we are now seeing is exactly why we were so worried about the fall season," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. "We must remain vigilant, so we prevent long-term health consequences and unnecessary deaths, and protect our hospital capacity and the health of our frontline health workers.”
MDHHS said the Upper Peninsula is seeing the highest cases per million and positivity rate at this time.
People are being reminded to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and stay 6 feet apart.
