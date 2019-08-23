The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating six cases of a rare gonorrhea infection.
Five of those cases have been confirmed and the sixth is a possible infection.
The infection often requires hospitalization, the MDHHS said.
Disseminated gonococcal infection (DGI) can occur following a sexually transmitted gonorrhea infection.
Symptoms may include fevers, chills, joint pain, stiffness, and swelling.
DGI can also cause infections in joints and internal organs.
If you experience these symptoms you should contact your healthcare provider.
Four of the confirmed cases were in Kalamazoo County and one was in St. Joseph County. The possible case is being reviewed in Calhoun County.
The ages of the people infected range from 20 to 55.
“We are urging Michigan residents to protect themselves from this rare but serious infection and other sexually transmitted diseases through safe sex practices, including using condoms,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, MDHHS state epidemiologist.
To prevent DGI and other sexually transmitted diseases, the MDHHS recommends abstaining from sex, reducing the number of partners, and consistent and correct use of condoms.
The MDHHS said cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis all increased in 2018. Michigan reported 51,256 cases of chlamydia, 16,992 cases of gonorrhea, and 654 cases of primary and secondary syphilis.
In Kalamazoo County, gonorrhea has increased 20 percent over the last year, according to the MDHHS.
