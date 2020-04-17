Noncustodial parents who owe child support will have their stimulus payments intercepted by the IRS, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.
All or part of the payment funds will go to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child Support to be applied to child support debt owed, as required by the CARES Act.
“The Office of Child Support wants to make sure parents understand what is happening with stimulus payments to people who owe child support,” said Erin Frisch, director of the Office of Child Support.
These funds will be distributed to the custodial parent or guardian, the same way the Office of Child Support distributes all yearly federal income tax refunds that are intercepted.
In some cases, the stimulus payments also covers debt owed to the state based on specific case circumstances.
MDHHS said families will be receiving
