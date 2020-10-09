The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued an emergency order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
MDHHS director Robert Gordon issued the order which restricts gathering sizes, requires face masks in public spaces, and limits capacity in stores, bars and other public venues.
“Our goal is to maintain policies that have made a drastic difference in the fight against COVID-19,” Gordon said. “Cases are rising, and the science is clear. Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing reduces the spread of COVID-19. Public action is critical to saving Michiganders’ lives.”
Under the MDHHS’ order:
- Masks must be worn at any gatherings occurring at businesses, offices, schools, childcare facilities, sporting events and other non-residential events.
- Businesses cannot admit individuals who do not wear a face covering, and there are few exceptions.
- The mask requirement continues to apply for organized gatherings larger than 10 indoors and 100 outdoors.
- Capacity limits apply to indoor gatherings, including business, social and recreational.
- Except in Region 6, a gathering at a retail store, library or museum may not exceed 50% of total occupancy limit established by state or local fire marshal.
- Gatherings at recreational sports and exercise facilities are prohibited if they exceed 25% of the total occupancy limits established by the by state or local fire marshal, or if there is less than six feet of distance between each workout station.
- Gatherings at non-tribal casinos may not exceed 15% of total occupancy limits established by state or local fire marshal.
- Food service establishments may not exceed 50% of normal seating capacity.
- Capacity limits also apply to outdoor gatherings but are less strict.
- Restaurants and bars have capacity limits for gatherings and may only serve alcohol to parties who are seated, six feet apart, and remain separate.
- Organized sports require face coverings and have gathering limits.
- Individuals who are in isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure, symptoms, or test results cannot go to work with others, and employers cannot require them to come to work in person with anyone else present
The order was issued under section 2253 of the Public health Code which MDHHS officials said was not an issue in the Supreme Court Ruling about executive orders.
In the order, capacity limits and rules for sports remain the same, the Traverse City Region (region 6) has slightly less strict rules like before, mask mandates are only when inside or when you can’t maintain a 6-foot distance and it lifts bar closures but bars can only serve alcohol to people seated.
Many businesses will have to keep records of people who enter to help with contact tracing.
Sports and entertainment facilities and places of public amusement, theaters and cinemas, concert halls, sporting venues, stadiums, amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, skating rinks, and trampoline parks have to deny entry to anyone who doesn’t give their name and phone number.
