Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order that shortens the time frame hospitals and funeral directors have to contact individuals with authority over the disposition of the body of a deceased individual and the amount of time that individual has to make a decision regarding arrangements for the deceased.
Per MCL 333.2253, it has been determined COVID-19 has reached epidemic status in Michigan.
As of Sunday, May 3, there were 43,754 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, with 4,049 deaths.
“The increase in deaths has placed a significant burden on the hospitals and funeral homes in our state,” Gordon said. “We need to alleviate this burden and ensure the safe, proper, and respectful handling of Michiganders’ remains.”
The MDHHS said the order provides hospitals and funeral directors 24 hours to attempt to contact persons with authority over the disposition of the body of a deceased individual, including family members. They said if no such person can be located within that time, the duty falls to a county medical examiner.
According to the MDHHS, if a person with authority over the disposition of a body is identified, they have 48 hours from the time of death to decide and complete arrangements regarding disposition.
Failure to act within 48 hours of notification forfeits the right to make that decision.
MDHHS said the order also relaxes certain licensing provisions for funeral directors, allows funeral directors and medical examiners to authorize embalming, and allows for storage of bodies at a temporary storage facility provided by the Michigan Mortuary Response Team or at an alternate site procured by the license holder.
The following is a statement from the Michigan Funeral Directors Association:
“Meeting the needs of grieving families and treating those who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 is every funeral professional’s number one priority during this public health crisis. This virus has taken an incredible and devastating toll on families, especially in Southeast Michigan, and funeral directors are working night and day to respond. These circumstances call for extraordinary measures and the state’s directive will assist funeral directors as they work with families to address this very unique and tragic situation.”
